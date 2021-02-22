Lucy Mae “Cookie” Connor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Lucy Mae Connor, a mother, grandmother, sister and friend, entered into eternal rest and now home with her Heavenly Father.

Lucy Mae Connor, affectionately known as “Cookie”, was born December 5, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of John Clark and Thelma Fitzgerald.

She attended East High School.

After high school, she was employed at Southside Hospital for 13 years. She was also employed at The Hagstrom House and the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Her love for people led her to become a foster mom also. One of her greatest gifts was her passionate concern for others and caring for the sick. Lucy had a love for crocheting blankets, crossword puzzles and caring for the sick and less fortunate. She spent most of her available time doing such.

She was a member of Amazing Grace Ministries under the leadership of Evangelist Thelma Fitzgerald, that provided services to the entire city. They provided food and clothing and spiritual guidance. She also attended Elizabeth Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Richard Briggs and Jody Briggs, both of Youngstown, Robert Briggs (Elaine) of Columbus and Robin Briggs (Diane) of Boardman. She raised her granddaughters, Jodie Briggs of Youngstown and Quisean Jennings of Columbus; a sister, Valerie Johnson (Clarence) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; a sister, Patty Clark and a brother, Anthony Clark, both of Youngstown; 31 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; her first husband, Robert Briggs; her second husband, Lawrence Connor; a brother, Johnathan Clark; a sister, Paulette Smith and brothers, Alonzo Clark and Darrell Clark.

Visitation will be Monday, February 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.