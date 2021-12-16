YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lucille Boone, 83, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Austinwoods Nursing Home.

Mrs. Boone was born September 16, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama, a daughter of Herman and Pinkie Lee Marshall Clark.

She had been employed for over 20 years with the General Electric, retiring in 1986.

She was a former member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church and its Silver Trumpets Choir. Lucille loved the Lord and praised and lifted up His name on a constant basis.

She enjoyed cooking, traveling, socializing, and playing social cards. She was an avid Los Angeles Lakers Basketball fan. Lucille was also a member of a social club called “The Diversified Ladies Club”.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her son, Kenneth C. Boone; and granddaughter, Ke’Ania T. Boone both of Youngstown; dear friends, Clara Wilson and Shirley Carson both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and mother-in-law, Georgia L. Boone.

Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 2021 from 11:00 – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

