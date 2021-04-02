Lucille B. Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lucille B. Wilson, of Youngstown, transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Lucille was born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Darthula Smith-Beasley.

Lucille attended Lafayette Elementary school, Audubon Jr. High school and graduating from John Adams High School.

She joined Mt. Sinai Baptist Church and was baptized at an early age. She was active in the choir and Sunday school. She was also a part of the Willie Ford Guild Girls. In 1998, she relocated to Youngstown, Ohio and joined Rising Star Baptist Church. She participated in the nursery, G.R.O.W, bible study, greeter, nurse’s guild, and We Care card ministry.

Lucille was active at the Sutphen School of Music, participating in the choir, teaching piano and working in the office. Also, she formed and taught modeling classes while there. She attended the Artha – Jon Modeling School and participated in numerous shows in and out of town.

Lucille was enrolled in the LPN nursing program at Jane Addams and after graduating, she worked at various hospitals around the Cleveland area on the east and west side of town. In 1977, she began working for Kaiser Permanente, retiring in 2006 after 29 years of service.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her husband, Harry whom she married February 26, 1968; her brother Howard (Shirley) Beasley, three children, her daughter Erica (Scot) Huebner, son Michael (Lisa) Wilson and daughter Lori (Kurtis) Brown, seven grandchildren: Ashley, Kiara, Arielle, Dominic, Erin, Kendall, Jordan and one great-grandchild: Nina, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Ave., Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

