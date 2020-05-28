Lucile Tucker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lucile Tucker, 95, of Youngstown, departed this life Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Oasis Nursing Home.

Mrs. Tucker, lovingly known as “Madea”, was born October 25, 1924 in Cuba, Alabama, a daughter of Levi and Ella Wiseman Drummond.

A devoted and loving homemaker, she was a former member of Pilgrim Baptist Church.

She enjoyed, music, gardening, playing social games with her family and sitting on the porch. Lucile also had a passion for cats.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, eight children, John L. Tucker, Barbara Jefferson, Eddie (Mary) Tucker, Eugene Tucker, Thomas A. (Stephanie) Tucker and Eric (Joyce) Tucker all of Youngstown, Tracy (Eric) Crump of North Canton and Shirlene (Sidney) Hill of Howland; 16 grandchildren, including Bridget Crump whom she reared and a host of great and great-great grandchildren, other family and friends.

Lucile was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tommy L. Tucker, who passed away October 31, 1989; a daughter, Geneva Tucker; five sisters; six brothers; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held for the family at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

