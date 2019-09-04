Louise Jackson Shaw, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Avenue in Youngstown, for Mrs. Louise Jackson Shaw, 83, who entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 23, 2019.



Mrs. Shaw was born August 12, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of Sylvester, Sr. and Marion Bell Jackson.



Louise graduated from Chaney High School. She then obtained her LPN license and began her career at St. Elizabeth Hospital where she worked for 41 years.



Louise married Raymond Shaw, Sr. on March 8, 1958.



Louise was a member of the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church for over 60 years. As a member of the church, Louise was on the culinary staff and the Altar Guild.

Louise had a love for baking. Her family and friends enjoyed her treats so much, she became affectionately known as the “Cookie Lady.”



She leaves behind two sons, Raymond, Jr. (Rosa) and Kevin Shaw of Youngstown; one daughter, Robin Shaw of Atlanta; four sisters, Thelma Bronson of Sacramento, California, Mary E. McCullough of Youngstown, Marion Easter of Cleveland and Beatrice Lymore of Vallejo, California; one brother, Sylvester, Jr. (Gertrude) Jackson of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Shaw and a host of other relatives and friends.



Along with her sister, Beatrice Lymore, two special nieces helped to care for her, Jackie Taylor and Jennifer Jackson.



Besides her husband of 60 years, Raymond Shaw, Sr. who preceded her in death on April 1, 2018, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Melvine Jackson Reid and a brother, Leon Jackson.



The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Hospice House for their excellent care of Louise.



Friends may call one hour prior to the services 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, August 31.



Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.