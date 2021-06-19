Louise Frances Elam, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Louise Frances Elam, 93, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

​Mrs. Elam was born January 4, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Louis and Nettie Bright Payne.

She was a 1946 graduate of The Rayen School and had been a sales clerk with Lustig’s Shoe Store, retiring after 25-plus years.

She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and a former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Louise enjoyed watching TV, cooking, reading and word search puzzles. She was considered a “Sports Grandma,” making sure she attended her grandchildren’s sports activities.

​Her husband, William Elam, Sr., whom she married on February 25, 1956, passed away on February 23, 1990.

​She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her devoted children, Karen (John) Humphrey, William Elam, Jr. (Gwen Reynolds) and Cheryl (Robert) Venters, all of Youngstown; four wonderful grandchildren; six delightful great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

​She was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her parents and husband.

​A walk-through will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, 220 Jefferson Street, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

​A service of love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

