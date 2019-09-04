Louise Carter, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -– On Saturday, August 24, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the matriarch of our family and a pillar in our community, Mrs. Louise Carter, passed away from this life.



Louise was born and raised in Youngstown and graduated from The Rayen School.



She worked various positions early on before building what would be her life’s work, Carter’s Adult Care. As an entrepreneur, she helped countless individuals with mental health conditions and addictions, live their best life. Mrs. Carter made a point of providing a beautiful and comfortable home, with delicious food and lots of love and care. She pioneered this business in Youngstown and was a major influencer in how things are done in group homes today.



In addition to being an entrepreneur, Mrs. Carter spent over two decades volunteering with the Youngstown Branch of N.A.A.C.P. where she was the banquet chairperson extraordinaire. The Youngstown Branch Annual Banquet had its most influential speakers, highest attendance, and greatest support during her tenure.



Mrs. Carter had many hobbies and interests but none greater than spending time with her family. She would cook and layout an elaborate spread, always making sure that everyone’s favorites were there and a few of her unique creations for everyone to enjoy.



Mrs. Carter was also well known around the city as the sharpest, jazziest dresser ever, with the coldest Cadillacs and Lincolns in the area. But what was far greater than her capacity to look amazing was her capacity to give freely and willingly. She was unmatched in her style, her grace and her, willingness to help others.



Wife, Ma, Nanny, Auntie, as she was affectionately known, will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Mr. Oscar F. Carter; eight children, Edward (Angela) Eugene Robinson, Richard Lee Robinson, William (Virginia) Marcus Carter, Shelelia Artoria Carter, Gary Greg Robinson, Oscar Franklin Carter, Nalita Roseanne Louise Carter and Franklin Andrew Carter; 33 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rose Jones; her nieces, Laverne Parker and Joyce and her siblings, Fred, Dorothy and Helen.



A private service and repast will be held at a place of her choosing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.