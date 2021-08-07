Louis Underwood, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Louis Underwood, Sr., 89, departed this life Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Underwood was born July 31, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Willie and Ella Irene Bostic Underwood.

He was a graduate of East High School.

He had been employed by U.S. Steel as a pipe cutter for over 35 years and was a United States Army Veteran.

He loved Football and Baseball especially the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He loved watching old Western movies and working on cars.

He leaves to cherish his memory seven children, Louis, Jr., Lamont, Ernie (Jackie), Andre and Lisa Underwood, all of Youngstown, Marcus (Alisa) Hawkins of South Carolina and Darcy Underwood of Texas; a grandson, whom he reared, Tyron Underwood; 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Ella Mae Underwood, Lucy Harman and Catherine Johnson and three brothers, Carl, James and William Underwood.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with services for the family at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Guest are asked not to linger after viewing at the funeral home.

Services of Dignity and Love were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Louis Underwood, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.