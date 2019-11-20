Lorine L. Bazemore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, for Mrs. Lorine L. Bazemore, 70, of Youngstown who finished her earthly assignment at her home on November 15, 2019.

Lorine, affectionately known as “Butchie”, was born November 20, 1948 in Greenville, Mississippi a daughter of Sank and Eliza Glover Pruitt.

The family relocated to Youngstown in the 1950’s. She was educated by the Youngstown City School System and had attended YSU for a year. She moved to New York City and received her Certification in the Food Service and had been employed as an Administrator Food Service. After living in New York for 30 years she returned to Youngstown.

She was member of Mt. Zion Baptist. She was a Community Organizer and loved being a part of the Political Arena. She was a board member of Precious One’s Family Resource Center. She enjoyed cooking, baking and reading.

She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy, five sisters; Norma J. Wright, Daryl Perkins, Sherry (Edwin) Ri’Chard, Shirley J. Pruitt and Carol E. Shepard all of Youngstown; granddaughter Cierra Pruitt-Eiland of Youngstown; three aunts; Bertha Mae Smith of Youngstown, Carolyn Trish-Ann Miller of Detroit, Michigan and Sandra Taylor-Bautista of Louisville, Kentucky; an uncle Rollen Toby Smith of Youngstown; a brother-in-law, Patrick Jenkins of Detroit, Michigan; five nieces and three nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ronald A. Bazemore whom she married June 16, 1984, who passed away February 4, 1988; she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Keith Pruitt and a sister Joe Ann Pruitt-Lewis.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.