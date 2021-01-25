Lorine Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lorine Harris, 85, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Windsor Guardian Health Care.

Ms. Harris was born April 8, 1935 in Hissop, Alabama, a daughter of Robert and Biddie Leonard Willingham.

She had worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, retiring after 25 years of service.

She was a member of The Holy Temple Church of God In Christ, its trustee and usher boards, choir and was a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the Excelsiors Women’s Club.

Lorine enjoyed traveling, photography, shopping and keeping up with local and national news.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to carry on her legacy and rejoice in her eternal peace, four children, Loretta Harris of Girard, Oliver Harris, Pearl Harris Robinson and Nathaniel Harris, all of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Aaron Harris, Donald Simmons, Lamar A. Robinson, Khalelah and Khadijah Robinson; nine great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; three brothers, Heflin Willingham of Hubbard, Homer Willingham of Dayton and John (Mary) Willingham of Youngstown; her sister-in-law, Ilene Willingham of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Orsby Willingham.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at The Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C. Funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

