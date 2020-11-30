Lorice Bonner, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lorice “Mr. B.” Bonner, 86, of Campbell, transitioned to his eternal home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Bonner was born October 26, 1934 in Eads, Tennessee, a son of Harry and Josephine Patterson Bonner.

He had worked as a die-maker with General Motors for 36 years, retiring in 2006.

He was a member of U.A.W. 1714.

He and his wife, Janet, were entrepreneurs of “Private Showing Gold”. He enjoyed going to casinos, automobiles, cooking, blues music – one of his favorite songs, “The Thrill is Gone” by B.B. King, gospel music- “Save A Seat for Me” and being with his family.

His wife, the former, Janet Graham, whom he married December 24, 1957, passed away November 22, 2015.

He leaves to cherish his legacy and precious memories gone by, his children, Kimberly P. Bonner of Youngstown, Jada L. Bonner Johnson of Campbell and Erica Y. Bonner of Girard; three grandchildren, Loreece, Khadijah and Khalyeo; a great-granddaughter, Khennedy; his sister, Edna D. Jackson of Campbell; two sisters-in-law, Lillian Bonner of Cleveland and Margaret Smith Chism of Canton and numerous family and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Minnie Davis, Lucille Young and Louise Stubbs and a brother, Harry Bonner.

Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for family only following visitation.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.