Loretta Ladson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Loretta Ladson, 59, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania departed this life Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Clepper Manor in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Ladson was born June 29, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of William and Ann Johnson Ladson.

She received her GED and attended New Castle School of Trades for welding.

A loving homemaker, Loretta enjoyed cooking, board games, social cards and spending time with her wonderful family especially for her delightful grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories three children, Shavett (Cory) Hilton, Katrina Austin and Octavius Sanders all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Raja-Nee Baker, Corvett Hilton, Cor’vaughn Hilton, Dynasti Pearson, Zh’Jamarion Sanders, Camden Sanders and Maceo Sanders; a great grandson, Cor’jay Ivy all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her siblings, Craig “Mon-t” (Eva) Ladson, Melvin (Deborah) Riley both of Youngstown, Ohio, Marilyn Wallace of Masury, Ohio, Crystal Ladson and John “Tito” Pabellon both of Canton, Ohio, Todd “Mickey” (Carolyn) Ladson of Ft. Washington, Maryland and James William “Bruh” Ladson of Youngstown, Ohio; two godchildren whom she helped raise, LaQuala Coleman of Tallahassee, Florida and Anthony Butler of Farrell, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart, cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Toni Pirro and Rose Pabellon; two brothers, Theodore “Ted” Ladson and Dave Riley; and two nephews, Marvin and William Ladson.

Loretta was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

