Loretta Jean Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Loretta Jean Rogers, 70, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Rogers was born October 6, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lewis and Gertrude Patterson Rogers.

She was a 1968 graduate of The Rayen School and was employed with Delphi Packard for 38 years, retiring in 2006.

She attended St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church. A devoted and loving homemaker, Loretta enjoyed line dancing at the Jewish Community Center and other line dancing groups, shopping, traveling and always cared for her siblings.

She leaves to cherish memory, her daughter, Nichole E. Rogers of Brooklyn, New York; her granddaughter, Saniyah; a brother, Larry (Gloria) Rodgers of Howland; five sisters, Emma Wallace, Albertha McMillian and Charmaine Evans all of Youngstown, Beverly Rogers of New Middletown, Connecticut and Sandra Rogers of Oakland, California; her fiance`, Curtis K. Young of Youngstown; her close friend, Denise McConnell and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lewis Jr and Elmer Rogers and four sisters, Jeanette Belt, Marilyn Rogers, Georgia Patterson and Lucille Hassell.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, private funeral services will be held for the family at 11:00 a.m. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.