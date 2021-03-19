Loretta Harris, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Loretta Harris, 69, of Girard, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Harris, affectionately known as “Rett”, was born November 9, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of Oliver Sr. and Lorine Willingham Harris.

She was a 1970 graduate of The Rayen School and attended the IBM Technical Institute.

She had been employed with General Motors Lordstown for 30 years, retiring in 2003 and was a member of the UAW Local 1112.

She was a member of Bibleland Church of God In Christ and its usher ministry. She was also a participant with the state ushers for the Church of God In Christ.

Loretta enjoyed shopping, traveling, social events, reading, music (especially jazz), and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her beloved son, Aaron and his wife Zalika of Randallstown, Maryland; two granddaughters, Bria Langston and Zamira Harris; her sister, Pearl Harris Robinson; two brothers, Oliver Harris, Jr. and Nathaniel Harris all of Youngstown; two nieces, Khalelah and Khadijah Robinson; two nephews, Donald Simmons and LaMar Ali Robinson; four great nieces; two great nephews; a great great niece and a host of aunts, uncles, other family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A walk through will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Bibleland COGIC. Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.