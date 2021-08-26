Lorans Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Lorans Jones, 85, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Rev. Jones was born on August 29, 1935 in Hernando, Mississippi, De Soto County, to Rev. James R. Jones and Jessie B. Sims Jones.

His formal education began at Cane Creek Elementary School in Memphis, Tennessee, Shelby County. After his Family moved to Ohio during the Great Migration, he attended East High School where he graduated. He attended Youngstown State University where he majored in music and minored in voice. While at YSU he was a member of the Dunbar Chorus. In addition, he sang with the Philharmonic Symphony Chorus under the direction of Conductor Franz Bibo. In 1979, he graduated from Central Bible College earning a Bachelors Degree in Theology.

In 1966 he was united in Holy Matrimony to the former Betty J. Pincham.

Rev. Jones was a member of Phillips Chapel CME Church where he was a member of the Male Chorus, served as a Sunday School teacher and worked with the youth. Rev. Jones served as a CME Pastor during which time he Pastored in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Warren, Ohio, Fairmount, West Virginia, Steubenville, Ohio, Cambridge, Ohio and Cleveland, Ohio. He retired from full time Pastorate in 2009. One of many highlights in his life was when Rev. Mother Elizabeth Powell asked him to serve with her at World Fellowship Interdenominational Church. This was a task that he was honored and humbled to fulfill!

He retired from the U.S. Steel, Inc. He was also a self-employed entrepreneur of the Lorans Jones Moving Company for many years.

He was a past member of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance where he previously served as Secretary. He also served as a block watch captain of his local neighborhood block watch.

He was in an archery club. He enjoyed playing the piano and singing. He was an avid reader, especially of the Bible. He would occasionally bless his family with delicious sweet potato pies that he would make during the holidays! Visiting with the sick and shut-in was what he spent some of his retirement doing. He devoted a lot of time in prayer and praying for others. This ministry will be carried on by his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace his loving wife and queen, Betty J. Pincham Jones; his children, Camille, Jessica and Lorans; two nieces, whom he raised as if they were his own daughters, Vera Clark and Karen Clark-Bolden; one sister, Elizabeth; one brother-in-law, H. Howard Pincham, Sr.; three grandchildren, Raya Jones, Lelia Jones and Joziah Jones and special grandchildren, Maurice Clark and Danielle Clark and a host of other relatives and friends, as well as daughters and sons in the faith.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rainey Mae Solomon and Minister Ellen Young with whom he was raised.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a Homegoing Celebration beginning immediately at 11:00 a.m., at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after the service.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.