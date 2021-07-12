Lonnie Preston Gentry, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lonnie Preston Gentry, Sr., 99, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned from life on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Gentry was born March 28, 1922 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the son of Lonnie and Lossie Parks Gentry.

He worked at LTV Steel Company Inc., retiring after copious years of service.

Lonnie honorably served in the U. S. Army during World War II.

He was a Baptist by faith and rejoiced in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He immensely enjoyed fishing, gardening, carpentry, electrical work and used those passions to help many friends and family.

In passing into eternal rest, he leaves in mourning three sons, Lonnie P. (Toscha) Gentry, Jr., Campbell, Ohio, Raymond E. (Celia) Gentry, Harmony, North Carolina, and Perry M. (JoAnn) Gentry, Clayton, North Carolina; two daughters, Kathryn E. (Bill) Jackson of Boardman, Ohio and Virginia M. Jeffries, Yadkinville, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren and an abundance of great and great-great grandchildren. In addition, a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Stella V. Williams Gentry; a daughter, Gloria Gentry; two sisters, Lilly Bell and Eula Gentry and five brothers, Obe, Artis, Hubert, William and Horace.

A walk through will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

