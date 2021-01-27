Lois Singletarry-Hicks Butler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lois Butler, 84 of Youngstown, Ohio, chose to leave this home for her eternal home in Heaven to be with the Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Lois Singletarry-Hicks was born in Edgewater, Alabama to the late Lewis, Sr. and Ruby Singletarry on March 8, 1936.

Lois accepted Christ and was baptized at the age of 34 at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church.

She graduated South High School in 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was united in Holy Matrimony to Frank L. Butler on January 26, 1957 for 63 years they have loved. To this union five beautiful children were born, Frank, Jr., Ricky, Marvell, Lorey and Andre.

Lois worked as a domestic worker for ten years until she retired to be a stay at home mom.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Ruby Singletarry; her sisters, Mary Kathren of Youngstown, Ohio and Dorthey Kellar (Elliott Kellar) of Englewood, New Jersey and a brother, Harold Singletarry of Youngstown, Ohio.

Lois leaves to honor her life her husband, Frank Butler, Sr.; her brother, Lewis Singletarry; her children, Frank, Jr. (Michelle), Marvell, Ricky, Lorey (Paul Richard) and Andre; her grandchildren, Inaya, Frank Isaiah, Ieshia, Brittnee (Kenneth II), Dominic, Karina, Andre, Jr. and Alondra, great-grandchildren, Exzavon, Quenton, Kyngston, Kamar, Kenneth III, Kace and her latest addition Isaiah; seven great-great-grandsons and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, 2021, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois Singletarry-Hicks Butler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.