Lois Hazel Powell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lois Hazel Powell, 76, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Mrs. Powell was born September 28, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas, a daughter of Isadore and Hester Wright Lindsey.

She was a 1962 graduate of South High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition from Youngstown State University in 1987.

Lois had worked a short period with Delphi Packard Electric, but her passion was making a lovely home for her family.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, where she was water baptized October 1, 1972. She served on the Bereavement Committee, Nurses Guild, was a VBS teacher and considered a walking nutritionist in the church. She enjoyed communicating with others, traveling and held a special place in her heart for her furry friends, Chase, Rico and Fancy.

Lois leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her eternal peace, her husband, Charles, Jr., whom she married August 4, 1962; her mother, Hester Lindsey; her three devoted children, Charles III, Kimberly and Dawn Powell, who were part of her caregiving team; four grandchildren, Tiffany Lane of Dallas, Texas, Gerald Morgan of Dayton, Ohio, Jasmine Powell of Youngstown and Courtney Powell of Houston, Texas; a lone great-granddaughter, Cayah Rae Godfrey; six siblings, Melvin (Bonnie Wright) of Denver, Colorado, Barbara Lindsey (James Worthy) of Powder Springs, Georgia, Denise Marrow of Detroit, Michigan and Henry Lindsey, Shirley Carson and Janice Lindsey (Mario Townsend) all of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family wishes to thank Lois’s other caregivers, Yvette Mendez and Darla White.

She was preceded in death by her father, Isadore and brother, Phillips Lindsey.

A Walk Through will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and again on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Private funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, guests are ask to please not linger after visitation. There will be a live stream on the facebook live page of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Arrangements are being handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

