Lively W. “Rooster” Gayles, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lively “Rooster” Wilson Gayles, Jr. passed away Saturday, November 2.

He was born on June 1, 1952 to Lively and Eugenia Gayles in Youngstown, Ohio. Lively accepted Christ at an early age and rededicated his life back to Christ at a later age.

Lively enjoyed life, singing, dancing, playing Bid Whist, dominos with his club brothers and friends at the Rancho Cucamonga Center and Fontana Center in California. Lively was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed his Ohio family and friends when they had cookouts in Mill Creek Park; the Golden Glove Boxing at the YMCA and his ROADIES.

Lively worked for Jack Goldberg Produce at the former Pyatt Street Market delivering produce and also worked for Towel Supply now known as Domestic Uniform.

In 2002, Lively moved to California to be with his mother and family. He worked for West End Medical Transportation, and the Flyway for FOX Theater until his retirement.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his daughters, NyKeisha and Yvonne Townsend both of Youngstown; his seven sisters, Margaret Pitchford of Chicago, Illinois, Velma Campbell and Agnes Gayles both of Youngstown, Eugenia Pegram of Columbus, Francine Smith of Chino, California, Rachel Burr and Vivian Mitchell both of Pomona, California; a brother, Jeffery Gayles of Pomona, California; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends .

Lively was proceeded in death by his parents and three sisters.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 16 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. with funeral services following immediately at 10:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Lively’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.