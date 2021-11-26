Lisa Marie Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lisa Marie Rogers, 53, of Youngstown made her transition to eternal rest on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Ms. Rogers, affectionately known as “Elegance”, was born June 30, 1968 in Youngstown, a daughter of Willie, Jr. and Phylis Rogers.

She was a 1986 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Lisa was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and a former member of Rising Star Baptist Church.

She was founder and president of “Ladies N Motion” Bikers Club for 15 years and a Paparazzi Jewelry Consultant. Prior to “Ladies N Motion”, she was a member of the “Brothers of the Hammer M/C”.

Lisa had been employed with Infocision as a telemarketer.

She enjoyed collecting jewelry, entertaining others, riding her motorcycle, cooking and was a lover of animals.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her beloved mother, Phylis of Youngstown; her father, Willie of Campbell; a son, Ryan D. Friendly of Ohio; two grandchildren, Ryan D. Friendly, Jr. and Shariah T. A. Friendly, both of Youngstown; two stepbrothers, Jackie Holland of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Willie (Michelle) Rogers Holland of Florida and a host of family and friends.

Her brother, Sean Rogers and grandparents, Willie and Lucille Rogers, Raymond Rogers and William and Mary Ray all preceded her in death.

Visitation will be Monday, November 29, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Rising Star Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the church.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

