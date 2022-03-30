YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Linda Mae Miller, 71, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Mrs. Miller was born January 24, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lum and Lottie Thornton Martin.

She was a 1969 graduate of North High School.

Linda had been employed for 33 years as a machine operator at Delphi Packard Electric, retiring in 2006.

She was a former member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

She enjoyed sewing, traveling, bowling, shopping and most of all being with her beloved family and friends. She also enjoyed listening to music and was a big fan of Bootsy Collins.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her husband, Jerome R. Miller, Sr., whom she married August 27, 1969; a daughter, Angela Venable; a grandson, Arquise Miller whom she helped raise; a great-grandson, Jayceion Miller all of Youngstown; a brother, Alfred (Debra) Martin of Texas; a sister, Jeanette (James) Harris of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerome R. Miller, Jr.; two brothers, James and Kenneth Martin; and two sisters, Joyce Collins and Jorita Martin.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing. Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

