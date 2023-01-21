YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home.

Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.

On April 3, 2008, she married Johnny Branch.

Linda was a member of Victory Church.

She enjoyed shopping, movies and being with family. Her special joy came from taking care of people.

Left to mourn her passing and celebrate her legacy are her husband, Johnny; her mother, Gloria Mason; two daughters, Tannee Hall and Dominque Collins, both of Boardman; one son, Christopher Collins of Youngstown; one sister, Toma Barcley of Youngstown; grandchildren, Darnell (Lauren) Walker, Jr. of Boston, Massachusetts, Asia Walker of Youngstown and Shawn Hall, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves her stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved as her own.

She was preceded in death by her father; brother, Thomas E. Mason and great-grandson, Jontae C. Revere, Jr.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, with a funeral service at noon.

Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

