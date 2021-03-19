Linda Denise McBride, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Linda Denise McBride, 60, of Liberty Township, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Ms. McBride was born October 20 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Grady and Maggie Mary Dixon

McBride was presently employed as a healthcare worker at Windhaven House.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, going to casinos, caring for other, scary movies, dogs and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She will be sadly missed, and her memories forever cherished by her children, Tahia (Walter) McBride, William Vaughn, Christopher McBride, Jamal Vaughn, and Terrell Vaughn all of Youngstown; 19 grandchildren, including Talayzia, Takayla and Janea who were her caregivers; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, LaTheresa (Tommy) Butler of Campbell and Patricia McBride of Bakersfield, California; son-in-law, Ollie Myles of Youngstown; two brothers, Grady (Arlinda) McBride Jr. of Atlanta, GA and Edmund (Tiffany) McBride of Liberty Township and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Vaughn; a daughter, Shylinda Myles; two sons, Lenny and Henry Vaughn and a nephew, Darryl Fitzpatrick.

A Walk through will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 328 South Forest Ave., Yo. OH 44506. Funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

