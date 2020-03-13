Linda D. Gurley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, for Mrs. Linda D. Gurley, 72, who transcended to her Heavenly Home on March 4, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

She was born December 15, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Theodore and Amanda Jackson Pappachristor.

She was a 1965 graduate of East High School and was a homemaker.

She was of the Baptist Faith and loved bingo, reading books and being with family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Vernon Sr. whom she married July 3, 1965; three children Vernon Jr. (Stacy) Gurley, LaTanya and Tamika Gurley all of Youngstown; her siblings Lamont Moore of Gary, Indiana, Theodore (Rhoda) Moore of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Ms. Lecia Chatman of Columbus; three grandchildren: BeShun Gurley, Aaron Hughes Ware and Anthony Hughes, a great-grandson Vernon “JR” Cuele, an Aunt Myrtle Grier; sister-in-laws: Sherrel Gurley, Belinda (Brian) Moore and Yvette (Patrick) Woodall; brother-in laws: Dennis Gurley, Roosevelt (Cheryl) Moore, Roosevelt (Cheryl) Moore, Kenneth Jr. (Eleanor) Johnson and Derrick (Rachael) Johnson; special nieces: Ursula Roland, LaDonna Tubbs, Venus Stewart and Ashley Chatman; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Katie Roland and Mary Figueroa; a brother William Tubbs; a granddaughter Vaniesia Gurley; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth Sr. and Bessie Johnson.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

To send flowers to Linda’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.