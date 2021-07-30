Linda A. Booker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda A. Booker, age 70 transitioned from this life to reward on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

She was born January 6, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Robert B. and Mamie (Lowe) Anglin.

Linda was a 1969 Graduate of South High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Youngstown State University. Graduate of Leadership Mahoning Valley in 2005.

She was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church

She was the broker/owner of Integra Realty from 1993-2004, an active member of Youngstown-Warren Area Realtist Association for 30 years, Mortgage Loan officer/community lending officer for the former

Sky Bank now Huntington Bank and currently, a broker associate for Berkshire Hathaway Stauffer Realty.

Mrs. Booker served on numerous non –profit housing boards, engaged in community outreach and conducted counselling and workshops to educate the community on steps to take to gain home ownership. This was her passion.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, spending time with family, friends, fashion and shopping.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Arneta (Richard Jr.) Montgomery of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Edward “Booch” Carter Jr. of Youngstown. Grandchildren, April, Richard “Tre”, and Taylor Montgomery, Delonte’ Carter, great-grandchildren Delonte’ Jr, Denayja Carter, Kamara and Kai’lyn Bigsby and a host of friends, relatives and extended bonus family.

Preceding her transition are her parents and husband Kenneth L. Booker (1980).

Visitation will be Monday, August 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

