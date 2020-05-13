Lily M. Johnson Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lily M. Johnson Wagner, 89, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale Florida.

Lily was born on Sunday morning February 15, 1931, on Eddie St., on the west side of Youngstown, the daughter of Samuel McKinley and Celestine Vaughan

Johnson. She attended Stambaugh grade school and graduated from Chaney High School in 1948, and attended Youngstown College, now known as Youngstown State University. She lived in Youngstown until 2017, at that time she and her husband of 68 years, Charles, moved to Fort Lauderdale Florida.

Lily worked at Ohio Bell as an Information and Long-Distance Operator during the 50’s. In 1965 she received a certificate in dental assisting from Choffin Vocational School and worked a short while for Lemuel Steward DDS. She worked at General Electric Coil Plant for 27 years. She worked as a C173 Coiling Operator, a Coil Inspector, Inspection Department Group Leader, and retired in 1993 as a Production Coordinator for the Inspection Department.

Mrs. Wagner is a long time member of the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. She has served in the Sunday School department for over 40 years; as a Teacher, Department Supervisor, and Assistant Superintendent. She is a member of the Deacon’s wives and was on the Baptismal Committee. She has served as Secretary of the Calvary Keenagers and also as their Event Coordinator. She was a past president of the Young People’s Auxiliary and Hospitality Committee. An original member of the Board of Directors of Calvary Christian Academy, she served as Secretary for most of the twenty years she was on the board. In 2008, she was appointed as a Church Mother by the late Bishop Norman Wagner. Lily loved to cook, bake, read, and sew.

She leaves to forever cherish her life and legacy, her husband, Charles R. Wagner, whom she married May 18, 1951; two children, Charlene C. (Julius E.) Williams and Bruce E. (Merecita) Wagner; grandchildren: Zahne Williams, Lauren E. Williams-Morgan, Patrice N. (Stephen) Cuff; step-granddaughter, Rosemae (Keith) Lopez; great-grandchildren: Olivia Morgan, Nathan Morgan, Kayla Lopez, Caleb Lopez, Joshua Lopez; her brother: Philip F. Johnson; niece, Roberta Bellard, who was like a sister; step-sisters; Lucille Smith and Jennifer (Oaklahoma) Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandson; Brinson E. Wagner; sisters, Violet M Curd, The Reverend Edna R. Greenwood; brothers, Russell Oscar, Samuel McKinley Jr., James Boyd, Herman Louis, Paul Barnabas, Reverend Theodore Walter, Brad Johnson and stepbrother John Moreland and stepmother, Juanita Johnson

Due to the pandemic we are experiencing, there will be private services for the immediate family only. A memorial homegoing celebration will be held for Sis. Lily Wagner at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

