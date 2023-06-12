YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lillie Pearl Terry, 92, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, June 2, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Terry, affectionately known as “Pearl”, was born October 12, 1930, in Prairie Point, Mississippi, a daughter of Andy and Alice Williams Tate.

She attended Knoxubee County Schools and accepted Christ at an early age at Woodlawn Methodist Church in Prairie Point.

On April 29,1949, she was united in marriage to William Terry and to this union they were blessed with five children.

Pearl had worked as a custodial technician for the former Southside Hospital for 19 years, retiring in 1992.

A faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Lillie was a member of its Pastor’s Aide, No. II Usher Ministry and the Women’s Ministry. She was a former member of the N.A.A.C.P.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping, social games, baking 7-up cakes, cooking and nurturing her siblings and family members.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy five children, Ann Dabney of Mineral Ridge, Willie (Rechelle) Terry of Canfield, Frances (Rev. Jack W.) Pettis and Annie Terry both of Youngstown and Louis (Marisol) Terry of Leigh High Acres, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Bessie Mae Malone of Macon, Mississippi, Corrine Covington, Annie B. Neal, Orinell Mitchell and Charlie (Minnie) Tate all of Memphis, Tennessee and Howard Tate of Tunica, Mississippi and a host of family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William, whom she married April 29, 1949 and who passed away August 3, 1999 and siblings, Viola Showers, Albert Tate, Inola Chandler, Robert Tate, Andy Tate, Willie C. Tate, Willie Mae Howard, Willie B. Williams and Woodrow Tate and a grandson, Ryan Washington.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown.

A Celebration of Life will follow immediate at 12:00 noon. The family requests that all guests wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lillie Pearl Terry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.