CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lillie Pearl Teague, 82, of Campbell, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at her home with her family at her side.

Mrs. Teague was born November 25, 1939 in Ramer, Alabama, a daughter of Jimmy and Cumi Freeman Gamble.

She was a graduate of Dubar High School in Alabama.

Lilly worked as a nurse’s aide at Northside Hospital, retiring after 40 years of service.

A member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, she was a member of its usher ministry and Deaconess Ministry. She was also a graduate and member of the Interdenominational Church Ushers Association – Youngstown Chapter.

She leaves to forever cherish her life and legacy, her son and his wife, Tony and Dora Teague of Albuquerque, New Mexico, other family members, Sandra Williams and her son, Jordan of Campbell, Eugene and Sandra Horton-Teague, Jimmy and Saundra Bell, Diane Teague, Derrick and Kali McQueen, Gussie and Joseph Eaton, Jeanette Shipp and Aggie Johnson all of Youngstown, Bobbie Bell-Browing of Warner Robins, Georgia, Ernestine Durrah of Atlanta, Georgia and Willie James (Bouchie) and Maeunice Patterson of Cleveland and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Teague, whom she married in 1965 and who passed away in 2001.

Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

