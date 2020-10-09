Lillian June Feagins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lillian June Feagins, 75, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mrs. Feagins was born June 15, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of Elijah and Anna Ruth Caughman Hines.

She was a 1963 graduate of South High School and had worked at both Southside and Northside Hospitals for 20 years.

She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and its Mission Ministry.

Her past time activities included fishing, gardening, shopping, cooking, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family.

Her husband of 42 years, Ronald E. Feagins, passed away in 2000.

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy her children, Lisa A. Benson, Frank (Gwendolyn) Feagins and Maurice (Olympia) Feagins all of Youngstown; seven grandchildlren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Vivian Hines, Dorothy Cooper and Sonseeray Jones; a brother, James Hines and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sonja Lynn Harris; and her sister Peggy Barber.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church. Private services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

