Lillian J. Tyson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lillian Josephine Eskew Tyson, 95, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest peacefully in the comforts of her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Lillian was born July 3, 1924 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Arsthus “Arthur” and Pearl Chapman Eskew.

During her early years she was employed with McCauley Memorial Funeral Home, Youngstown City Schools and Touch of Class, retiring in 2006.

She was a member of the O.E.S. Covenant Chapter # 48.

She enjoyed cleaning, growing plants and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her four daughters, Delores Eskew Wylie of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, her caregiver, Ernestine Carlock with whom she made her home, Mary Halfacre and Crystal (John) Little all of Youngstown; 27 grandchildren, including her caregivers, Denise Carlock-Venable and Michael Carlock; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curlen Tyson, Sr; a son, Curlen “Sonny” Tyson, Jr.; three grandsons; a great-granddaughter; four sisters, Johnnie Bell Lewis, Maggie Lewis, Marian Randall and Margaret Scott and three brothers, Shedrick Eskew, Milton Eskew, Sr. and Arthur Eskew.

Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., with funeral services following immediately at 11:30 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held by the O.E.S Covenant Chapter #48 at 10:30 a.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.