Lillian B. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian B. Johnson, 88, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, April 10, 2020.

Mrs. Johnson was born August 23, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lee O. and Grace Epps Bailey.

She was a 1949 graduate of South High School and worked many years in retail at various department stores as a sales clerk, lastly being J. C. Penney’s. In her younger years, she modeled for Abraham’s Department Store and for many style shows.

She also volunteered her services at Stambaugh Elementary. For fun, she was a member of a social club with several women friends.

Lillian was a former member of Union Baptist Church, where she served as a greeter and occasional pianist.

She married James B. Johnson of Youngstown, July 17, 1954.

Her love was playing the piano and giving musical tributes to family and friends for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. She loved gardening, cooking, and encouraging others through her music. She loved poetry and often wrote personalized poems for her loved ones and friends. Lillian also enjoyed taking walks and visiting her neighbors.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to also rejoice in her eternal peace, three children, Christal R. (Gerald) Cook of Orange Park, FL, Valerie C. (Dean) Dudley of Twinsburg, and James (Valerie) Johnson of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; her husband, who passed away December 5, 1994; and siblings Dorothy Brown, Mable Lee, Essie Pettiford, Lorraine DeShields, Leo Bailey, Algian Bailey, Warner Bailey and Florence Gordon.

Private services will be held for family only.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

