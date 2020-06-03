Lille Mae Green, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lille Mae Green was born March 14, 1930 to Nancy Jane Thorington-Gary and Ben Gary. Lillie passed on May 18, 2020 at the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fontana, California, San Bernadino County.

Lillie was the youngest of three girls; Arrie Mae Morton, the eldest and Priscilla Brewer the middle daughter. Allen Ben Gary was the youngest child.

She graduated in 1948 from North High School and 1975 from YSU with a BS in Education and was 1 hour away from receiving her Master’s Degree.

She had been employed by the Mahoning County Children’s Services Board as a Abuse Specialist for 20 years retiring in 1995. She was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church and served with the Mission Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Cecil Cornell Green and Randy Maurice Green. All of Lillie’s siblings preceded her in death.

Lillie Leave to cherish her memory, two daughters, Lilwana Greene of Youngstown, Nancy Green-Wiffen (David) of Rialto, California and a son Janerio Green of Chicago, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Calling hours will be held at L.E. Black Phillips and Holden Funeral home on McGuffey Road in Youngstown, Ohio on Thursday, June 4,2020 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. and a private service for the family at 12:00 Noon.

All are welcome to come to Jacobs Road at approximately 1:00 p.m. as the procession will allow for social distancing from Triedstone Baptist Church to the corner of McGuffey Center to honor the deceased with flower in hand that will be given.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lillie M. Green, please visit our floral store.