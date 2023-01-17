YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lewis William Jenkins, 62, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Mr. Jenkins was born September 10, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas, Sr. and Brenda Venable Jenkins.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and received an associate degree from Hocking College.

He was Air Force Veteran.

He attended Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, where he served in Tele-World Productions, and in the music ministry as guitarist and keyboard player.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Michigan State fan. He loved his children and grandson dearly.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his loving mother; two daughters, Linda Jenkins of Maryland and Jessica Jenkins Akins of Youngstown; a son, DJ Jenkins; his siblings: seven brothers, Thomas Jenkins, Jr., twin brothers, Jerome (Tricia) Jenkins and Joseph (Robin) Jenkins, Anthony Jenkins, Lavar Jenkins, Sean Rushton and Michael Rushton and a sister, Tonya (Lamont) Walker; his grandson, Christian Michael Brown and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral services at 2:30 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.