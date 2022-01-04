YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lewis Wesley, Jr., 50, of Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Wesley, affectionately known as “Man”, was born December 2, 1971 in Youngstown, a son of Lewis Sr. and Lucille V. Traylor Wesley.

He was a 1989 graduate of East High School. Lewis was a supervisor with the Belmont Confection Company. He had coached the Titans and Panthers Little League Football Team and enjoyed cooking. He was a mentor and father figure to many youth and loved spending time with his family.

He will be sadly missed by his mother, Lucille V. Bebbs of Youngstown; two sons, Savon and Javon Wesley; four grandchildren; siblings, Cheryl (George) Cowan, Veronica Wesley, Lynette Wesley and Robert Bebbs all of Youngstown, Tracy Campbell of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Sherri Nall of Columbus, numerous stepsisters and brothers and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Brooke Hamlett; brother, Leroy Starks; nephews, Brandon Wesley and Raylin Weaver and grandparents, Frederick and Thelma Traylor.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

