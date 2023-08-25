AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Leta Thomas Douglas Sims, 82, of Canton formerly of Austintown, transitioned to eternal peace on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Ms Sims was born April 12, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Sr. and Catherine Thomas Douglas.

She was a 1961 graduate of The Rayen School and had worked at the American Cancer Thrift Store as a cashier.

She was a member of Highway Tabernacle Church where she would volunteer for the kitchen, food pantry, and Vacation Bible School worker. She was actively involved with her family, especially her grandchildren by attending any sporting events or extracurricular activity. She enjoyed reading Bible books and literature; sewing and crafting puzzles.

Leta will lovingly and sadly be missed by her sons, James Earl Sims of Youngstown and Keith (Aliecia) Sims of Canton; nine grandchildren; her sister, Roberta (Rev. William) Davis of Twinsburg; and Robert Douglas Jr of Youngstown; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Sr.; mother, Catherine; stepfather, David Veney; and brother, Joseph Douglas.

Visitation will be Monday, August 28, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Sunday August 27 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.