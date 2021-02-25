Lessie Mae Burt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lessie Mae Burt passed away Tuesday, February 16.

She was born Lessie Mae Harrell on April 15, 1931 in Alexander City, Alabama. She was nine of ten daughters born to Lemmie and Icie Harrell.

Lessie attended Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

Soon after high school, she met her soon to be husband, Lendsey Burt. On September 2, 1950, at the age of 19, Lessie tied the knot to Lendsey Burt; also, from Alexander City, Alabama. Over the next decade from 1951 to 1961, Lessie gave birth to six children (three boys and three girls). Sometime in early 1961, Lessie and Lendsey moved their young family from the segregated south to Youngstown, Ohio.

To help provide for her family, Lessie worked as a housekeeper in nursing homes and at hospitals. Lessie spent her tenure at Northside Hospital. She worked there for over 30 years. Lessie retired in 2000. She was loved by all patients and staff.

Lessie loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She served Him well as a faithful member of the Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church. She served as the Chief Deaconess and on the mission board. Lessie loved her church and felt the love of all her fellow members and community.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling and gardening.

Lessie was preceded in death by her parents, Icie and Lemmie Harrell; her husband, Lendsey Burt; two of her three sons, Reginald and Rodney Burt; her grandson, James “Cricket” Rozenblad, Jr.; her nine sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her four remaining children, Ricky (Jackie) Burt, Renae Rozenblad, Rita Clark and Rhonda Burt-Hopkins; her daughter-in-law, Sally Burt of Bellflower, California (wife of the late Rodney Burt); her brother, Luren Harrell of Birmingham, Alabama; eight of nine grandchildren, Marcus Lawrence, Raymond Burt, Brandy Burt, Charity Burt, Leslie Howell, Rhondia Burt, Monique Burt and Ricky L. Burt; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 27, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Private services will be held at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.