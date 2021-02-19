Leslie Beth Glover, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Leslie Beth Glover, 57, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Ms. Glover was born June 3, 1963 in Youngstown, a daughter of Roosevelt, Sr. and Dessiree Townsend Glover.

She was a 1981 graduate of South High School and had attended Lewis Weinberger School of Cosmetology.

She had worked as a mail carrier for 33 years with the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2019.

A member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Leslie was a participant with the Youth Ushers and Youth Choir.

She enjoyed fishing, bike riding, cooking, catering, entertaining, social card games, was an avid Denver Broncos fan, loved spoiling her nieces and nephews and taking care of her fur baby, “Lil Mama”.

Leslie leaves to carry on her legacy and to cherish her memory, her siste,r Tracey E. Glover; four brothers, Neil, Sterling, Roosevelt (Anna), Jr. and Todd Glover, all of Youngstown; her Godmother, Mary Lois Gross of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-niece, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Stephanie Toy Glover.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow for family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 21, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.