Lesa Jennings, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lesa Jennings, 66, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, July 3. 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Lesa Jennings was born to the late William and Otha Jennings on June 6, 1955 in Youngstown. Lesa was the eldest of three children.

Lesa attended East High School in Youngstown and went on to Youngstown State University. Lesa received her certification in licensed practical nursing and was also a licensed cosmetologist in the State of Ohio.

Lesa’s true passion was cooking and feeding the soul. She oversaw cooking and meal preparation for Watkins Christian Academy. During her tenure there she treated and fed every child as if they were her own. Recently Lesa partnered with her mother Otha to develop Lesa’s Catering. This company would provide meals to patrons at SoSo’s Bar & Grill, and the elderly of different nursing homes and retirement communities. In her spare time, you could find her jet-setting to visit her sister “Crissy” in Florida as she loved the beach or putting her green thumb to work. Lesa was a member of Hillcrest SDA Church in Pittsburgh, PA. She loved reading the Bible, would often research biblical questions and seek answers to deepen her knowledge about the word of God. Lesa spent a great amount of time in her prayer closet fasting and praying for her loved ones.

She leaves to cherish her memory; her “Boo Boo”, Sommer Womack of Youngstown and her adopted son, Jermaine Mckinney; her sister, Crystal (Derrick) Moffett and five bonus siblings, Jim (Gloria) Gilmer, Russell Jennings, Sandra Jennings, Rosalyn Jennings, William (Terri) Jennings Jr; eight adoring grandchildren, Sterling Vaught Sr. of Columbus, Se’Aira Kirkle of Nashville,Tennessee, Se’Cret Kirkle, Sean’Niya Bishop, and Se’Renity Robinson all of Youngstown, India Floyd of Atlanta, Georgia and Shanice Floyd and Simiyah Floyd of Akron; and her goddaughter, Ebony Hall of Youngstown; six great-grandchildren, Iviana Lipscomb, Ivan Lipscomb, Sterling Vaught Jr., Avah Vaught, Leilani Johnson and Gianni Johnson to carry on her legacy and her aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her dedicated parents, William and Otha Jennings; her younger brother, Robert Jennings and her beloved son, Sterling Floyd.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Temple Emmanuel SDA Church, 108 W. Indianola Ave., Youngstown. Funeral Services will follow at 12 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.