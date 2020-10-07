Leroy Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leroy Williams, Jr., 80, of Lithonia, Georgia, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Emory Decatur Hospital in Georgia.

Mr. Williams was born August 6, 1940, in Clinton, South Carolina, a son of Leroy, Sr. and Deborah Wilson Williams.

He was a graduate of The Rayen High School and an Army Veteran.

He married the love of his life, the former Nettie Matthews on August 13, 1965. Nettie lovingly calls him “MY BABYCAKE.”

He retired from Community Bus Services in 2011 after 17 years of service as a Bus Driver. During this time, he also served as Manager of Northside and Borts’ Pool. Prior to his years of service in the community, Mr. Williams’ entrepreneurial spirit led him to partner with long-time friend Willie Foster and open L&W Market. Later he established Williams Corner Market. He was also well known as co-owner of the Ringside Lounge.

A devoted member of Youngstown’s New Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years, he served with the Church Van Ministry and made cameo appearances with the male choir. His favorite gospel song, “Holy One” by Rance Allen. Additionally, he was a member of the VFW, Masonic Covenant Lodge #59 and F.D. Mason Bowling League. As a long-standing pillar in the community, he was the Head Coach for the Willis Street Market Braves. Affectionately known as Coach, he inspired many young men and young adults. Many remember his rallying call “Gimme One!” He was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns, the Indians and Cavs and loved an afternoon of just working in the yard.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy his loving wife of 55 years, Nettie; four children, Ivan, Sr., (LaTonya) Williams of Georgia, Rev. Dr. T. Leon (Rochelle) Williams of North Carolina, Leroy “Eljay” (Shari) Williams of Georgia and Tenika R. Williams of Georgia; a sister, Deborah Jackson of Youngstown, Ohio; two brothers, James (Gloria) Williams of Youngstown, Ohio and Dennis (LeLa) Williams of Georgia; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Tillery and Geraldine Williams; five brothers, Robert, Johnnie, Melvin, Jerome and Delbert Williams.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44511, masks and social distancing are required.

Services for family only will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

