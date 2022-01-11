SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leroy Quarrells, 73, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, transitioned to his new life with Christ on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Mr. Quarrells was born July 12, 1948 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Rodney Cornelius and Agnes Quarrells.

He attended Farrell Public Schools and had worked over 25 years with Sharon Steel as a bricklayer helper.

He was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church. Leroy enjoyed fishing walking, being with his family and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, six children, Katina Quarrells, Christine Norris, Lea (Lucas) Leventry, Leroy Quarrels Jr., R. J. Quarrells and Raybin Quarrells; 25 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Mildred Jackson, Marie Green, Thomas Green Jr., May Ousley, Anna Robinson, Hazel Cousin, Leroy Cornelius, Josephine Clifton Bolling; a host of nieces, including Lachelle Carr, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother and stepfather, Agnes and Thomas Green Sr. who raised him; sibling, Clara Lampkins, Pauline Cornelius and Louis Quarrells.

Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1013 Emerson Ave., Farrell, PA 16121. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

