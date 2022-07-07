CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LeRoy Gore, Sr., 85, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

LeRoy was the third child born to Robert, Sr. and Lena (Bankhead) Gore.

He was a 1955 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

After graduation, LeRoy worked for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube where he retired after 30 years of service.

LeRoy was a lifelong member of The Greater Liberty Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee.

He enjoyed bowling with the American Social Bowling League and the Liberty Baptist Church League. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking his children and nephews fishing. LeRoy was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan and enjoyed traveling with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 65 years, Elsa Moton Gore, whom he married November 10, 1956; daughter, LaTonya Gore, of Campbell; a son, LeRoy Gore, Jr., (Marisol) of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Columbus (LaToya) whom he reared, Kevin (Tasha), India (Brian) all of Campbell, Stephen of Maryland, Dean of Campbell, Kayvon, TreShaun of Youngstown; a great-grandchild, Tyler, who he reared; nine other great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Gore of Campbell and a host of family and friends.

Waiting at heaven’s gate are his parents; his son, Kevin L. Gore; a daughter, Regina D. Matchette; a granddaughter, Deana D. Matchette; four sisters, Alice, Loretta, Leola and Mary and two brothers, Earl, Sr. and John.

Visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at the Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 66 Tenth Street, Campbell, OH 44405.

Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

