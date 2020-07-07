Leotis Hopkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leotis Hopkins, 74, of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, June 29, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks Nursing Home.

Mr. Hopkins, affectionately known as “Sonny Boy”, was born February 19, 1946 in Struthers, a son of Clemey and Lowrene Cruger Hopkins.

He had worked as a truck driver with Valley Foods, retiring in 2000.

Leotis enjoyed singing, basketball, baseball, football and other sports and was an avid reader/speller and loved talking with others.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife the former Gerry Talbott, whom he married July 29 1988; two children, Sydnee L. Hopkins and Mark Graham both of Youngstown; a stepson, Thomas N. Mitchell of Youngstown; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Roberta Dawson and Dorothy Hopkins both of Youngstown; a sister, Earlean Roberts of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Roxane Lawson and eight brothers, William J. Simmons, Sr. and his wife Frances, Albert D. Hopkins, Charles E. Dawson, Williams Hopkins, Sr. Buster Meeks P. J. Meeks, James Meeks and Emmett Meeks.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, private services will be held for the family only following visitation. Those persons planning to attend viewing hours are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 7, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.