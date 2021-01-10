Leonard L. Sykes, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leonard L. Sykes, Sr., 72 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Sykes was born February 19, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard K. and Beulah Fitzgerald Sykes.

He was a graduate of TDDS School and had received his CDL license.

He was a truck driver for Falcon Transportation for 15 years, retiring in 1996.

Leonard was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Leonard enjoyed fishing, playing tennis, basketball, social cards and horses. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.​

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in eternal peace, his wife, the former Willa Mae Campbell, whom he married May 27, 1972; six children, Alicia Irene Sykes, Leonard Sykes, Jr., Latosha M. Sykes, Lamont Bunn, Kimberly Hicks and Krystelle Hicks all of Youngstown; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, including Earl Sykes and Tanika (Fred) Harrison whom he helped to raise, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis K. Sykes and a sister, Alanna Donaldson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

Private funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.