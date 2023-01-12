YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leonard H. Terrell, 92, departed this life peacefully at home, Friday, January 6, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Mr. Terrell was born in Charleston, South Carolina, December 29, 1930, the son of Madison and Caroline Terrell.

He was educated in the Charleston school systems.

Leonard was employed as a New York taxi driver until becoming disabled. Later, after moving to Youngstown, he was employed as a boiler parts maker.

On February 17, 1968, in Bronx, New York, he married Sarah Winstead, his devoted and faithful wife of 54 years.

He was an avid baseball fan.

Brother Terrell was baptized and filled with the precious gift of the Holy Ghost on March 31, 1996, at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. He would often be seen in his motorized wheelchair, making his way into the sanctuary. He enjoyed fellowship with the A-1 Brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sarah; one son, Simmy Terrell of Youngstown; one sister, Julia Billings of Saratoga, New York; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cousins, family and friends and special friends, Deacons Lee and Roserine Franklin, Ike Fleshman and Edward Stevens, who were “angels of care.”

Preceding him in death were his daughter, Patricia Terrell; one brother, James Terrell and his parents and grandparents.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

