CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Leona A. Moss, 86, of Campbell, transitioned from this earthly labor to her eternal home on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Mrs. Moss was born December 20, 1935 in Acmar, Alabama, a daughter of Jack and Fannie Williams Smith.

She was a graduate of East High School.

Leona worked for over 35 years as a dietary clerk at St. Elizabeth Hospital, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

She enjoyed watching tv – especially soap operas, socializing with her friends, shopping, online shopping, word search puzzles and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed watching the Raiders Football Team.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy, two children, Anita (Richard) Moses and Sterling (Cassandra) Heard both of Youngstown; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis, whom she married May 27, 1978 and who passed away in November 2002; her siblings, Jackie Miller Johnny Smith and Reuben Smith.

The family wishes to thank Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Hospice of the Valley and Briarfield at Ashley Circle Nursing Home.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

