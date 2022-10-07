CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leon Ross Johnson, 64, of Campbell passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Johnson was born January 19, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Crews and Alla Jean Taylor Johnson.

He was a 1975 graduate of East High School.

Leon had worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Youngstown City Schools as a bus driver, and presently with Happy Camper Daycare as a teacher’s assistant and bus driver for over 13 years.

Leon was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 504.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes Football fan; and enjoyed precious time with his family and friends, especially with the children at the daycare.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, the former Shannon Asberry, whom he married April 16, 2016; seven children, Leon R. Johnson Jr. of Campbell, Tyeisha Johnson and Deon Johnson both of Columbus, Marcus (Candace) Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama, Walter, Shanice and Shanay Duncan all of Boardman; two stepsons, Demetrius Lambert of Campbell and Darrell Lambert of Atlanta, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; his brother, Les (Mary) Johnson of Cincinnati; and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Terri Taylor.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow immediately at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 9, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.