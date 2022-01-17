YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leon Moncrief 70, departed this life Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown.

Mr. Moncrief was born December 17, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of John and Alberta Hurst Moncrief.

He was a graduate of North High School.

After graduating high school, he was employed as a steelworker for LTV and Youngstown Sheet & Tube and ended his career with Roth Brothers Roofing.

He was a member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown.

He loved football and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He also enjoyed watching western movies and he was the life of the party and lit up every room with his laugh and joyous energy.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Vernice; two children, Jason Moncrief of Columbus, Ohio and Kristin Moncrief of Toledo, Ohio; three stepchildren, Chalaunda and Taniesha Madison, both of Campbell, Ohio and Samarra Pegues of Youngstown; three sisters, Minister Mollie Peavy of Youngstown, Luberta Tubbs of Niles, Ohio and Mary McCall of Youngstown; his brothers, Thomas (Judy) Moncrief, Jazz (Carolyn) Moncrief and Richard (Vernell) Moncrief, all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Jackson Bragg and Eden Kelly; nine stepgrandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Nicole Moncrief and two brothers, John, Jr. and Nathaniel Moncrief.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with private services for the family only starting at 11:00 a.m. Guests are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing and are asked not to linger after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.