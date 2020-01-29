Leo Vaughn, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leo Vaughn, Jr., 86, of Maple Heights, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown departed this life Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Vaughn was born June 22, 1933 in Meridian Mississippi, a son of Leo Sr. and Martha L. Coleman Vaughn.

He had been employed with Republic Steel (LTV), retiring in 1975.

Mr. Vaughn was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and was an Air Force veteran.

When he was physically able, Leo enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching sports.

He leaves to cherish he legacy and memories, his daughter Yvette Vaughn of Maple Heights; his brother, Leroy Vaughn of Struthers; five grandchildren, Anita Asher and Johnathan L. Stewart both of Maple Heights, Erin M. Moore and James C. Stewart, Jr. both of Columbus and Justin L. Moore of Texas; two great grandchildren, David Moore of Columbus and Paris Moore of Texas; and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy McKnight and a brother, Vernon Vaughn.

Friends may call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow immediately at 12:00 Noon.