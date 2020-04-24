Lenard Wayne White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lenard Wayne White, 67, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.

Mr. White, affectionately known as “Lenny”, was born September 1, 1952 in Rocky Mount, Virginia, a son of Marvin W. and Elsie Davis White.

He had been employed with LTV – Youngstown Sheet & Tube and retired from General Motors Lordstown in 2016 after 40 years of service.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was a U. S. Air Force veteran.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, cars, and was truly a handyman. Lenard loved chocolate, family gatherings, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan,

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Vicki Foster, whom he married June 27, 2015; a brother, Michael White of Youngstown; three sisters, Mildred Evans of Rocky Mount, Virginia, Althea (Terry) Robinson of Youngstown and Juilene White of Reynoldsburg; a step-sister, Sheryl Henderson and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Lenard was preceded in death by his father; mother and stepfather, Elsie and William Henderson; a brother, William White; a sister, Judith White; two step-brothers, Charles and Harold Henderson; a step-sister, Valerie Henderson; a niece Sha’Neice Wells; and a nephew, Troy White.

There will be private services for the immediate family only. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lenard Wayne White, please visit our floral store.