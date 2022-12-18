YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lemuel Robert Carlisle, Sr. 79, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022 at The Gardens of McGregor and Amasa Stone House in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lemuel was born December 31, 1943 in Ackmar, Alabama, a son of Charlie, Sr. and Ruby Hinson Carlisle.

He was an East High graduate and attended YSU for three years.

He was a Navy Veteran and served in the Vietnam War.

He was employed at General Motors Lordstown. He was an avid SS Chevelle owner and racer. He also was a single engine airplane pilot.

He leaves to mourn his passing, children, Ms. Celena Harris, Ms. Tezra Carlisle and Mrs. Rasheen (Oliver) Cobbins all, of Youngstown, Ohio and his son, Lemuel (Trina) Carlisle, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; his stepsons; James (Tangy) Hudson of Youngstown, Ohio and Andrew (Yolanda) Hudson of Atlanta, Georgia; the family Matriarch, Minister Katheryn Carlisle; his siblings; two sisters, Mrs. Theoline Murray of Detroit, Michigan and Mrs. Julia Amos of Alabama and a brother, Lemar (Diane) Carlisle of Youngstown, Ohio; 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Earl Washington, Sr. and Charlie Carlisle, Jr. and two sisters, Mrs. Estella McCaskill and Lenora Watkins.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday December 2, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral service immediately after.

Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

